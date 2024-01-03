Pittsburgh Police K-9 Unit mourning loss of retired K-9 Lapis

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police’s K-9 Unit is mourning the loss of one of its retired officers.

According to Pittsburgh Police K-9 Unit on Facebook, Lapis, 12, passed away.

Lapis was a Narcotics Detection K-9 who began working with the K-9 Unit in May 2013. He retired in November 2020.

Lapis lived with his handler, Officer Houck, and his family for the last three years.

This is the second Pittsburgh Police K-9 Unit dog to pass away recently. Last week, 4-year-old K-9 officer Hans unexpectedly passed away.

