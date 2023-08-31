Pittsburgh police look for missing 11-year-old child

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 11-year-old child.

Xavier Hall went missing from the Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

He is 4 feet, 9 inches tall, 80 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black shirt, white shorts and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group