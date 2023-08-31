Local

Pittsburgh police look for missing 11-year-old child

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 11-year-old child.

Xavier Hall went missing from the Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

He is 4 feet, 9 inches tall, 80 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black shirt, white shorts and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

