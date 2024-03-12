Pittsburgh police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl in need of her prescription medication.

Selena Hawkins was last seen around 11 a.m. on March 11 in the downtown area of Pittsburgh.

She is 5 feet 1 inch tall with brown eyes and long black hair in braids. She was wearing red and black sneakers and the same red sweatsuit in a photo of her released by Pittsburgh Public Safety with the word “Queen” on it.

She may be in the Homewood, McKeesport or Plum areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

