Pittsburgh Police looking for any additional victims of man charged with sexual assault

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police said they are looking for any additional victims of a man who turned himself in on sexual assault charges.

Tyree Jackson, 24, is charged in two sexual assaults that happened in Oakland.

He turned himself in on those charges on Monday but police said their investigation is not over.

On Saturday, officers said they believe there are other victims in this case and are asking for more information.

Anyone who can help them is asked to call Pittsburgh SVU at 412-323-7141.

Jackson is being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

