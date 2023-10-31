Pittsburgh police looking to identify man accused of lurking around buildings in Oakland

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are looking to identify a man who they said has been spotted lurking around buildings and looking in apartment windows in Oakland.

According to police, security cameras captured the man on Dawson Street looking into windows and climbing fire escapes on multiple occasions.

Police are reminding people in the area to make sure their windows and doors are locked, even if they are at home. Any similar occurrences should be immediately reported to 911.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call Zone 4 police at 412-422-6520.

