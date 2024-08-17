Pittsburgh police looking for missing 11-year-old girl

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for help from the public while they search for a missing girl.

The department’s Special Victim’s Unit is searching for Kashaie Davis, 11, who was reported missing after she ran away from home after an argument.

Kashaie stands at 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

A city camera spotted her at the intersection of Robinson Street and Aliquippa Street around 9 p.m. Friday. Police believe she’s wearing the clothes seen in the photo: a dark blue West Mifflin shirt with yellow letters, dark blue shorts and no shoes.

Kashaie Davis

Police say Kashaie may be in the Terrace Village or Hill District areas of the city.

Anyone with information should call 412-323-7141 or 911.

