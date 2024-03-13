Pittsburgh police looking for missing 11-year-old girl

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Te’Aja Parrotte is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown eyes. She was last wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black leggings and pink and white Air Jordan shoes. Her hair was in a “puff ball” style on top of her head and she was wearing a headband. Her hoodie may have cartoon characters on it.

Te’Aja ran out of the house in the 700 block of Junilla Street at approximately 10 p.m. on Tuesday and has not been seen since. She is possibly still in the Hill District.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

