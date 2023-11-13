Pittsburgh police looking for missing 12-year-old boy

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Ah’Kill Creighton is missing from the Allentown area of the city and was last seen near Grandview Elementary School around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

He is 5 feet 2 inches tall, and weighs 98 pounds, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a dark green hoodie with Warner Brothers ‘WB’ and Looney Tunes characters, black pants and black Crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

