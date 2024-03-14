Local

Pittsburgh police looking for missing 12-year-old boy

By WPXI.com News Staff

Taeshawn Battles - WPXI Taeshawn Battles - WPXI

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old boy.

Taeshawn Battles was last seen on March 13 after he didn’t return home from school at Westinghouse.

Taeshawn is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. He has brown eyes, black, short twists and a head wrap that he is likely wearing, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads for Penguins promotion stolen; team offering contingency plan
  • Neighbors work together to free deer from plastic jug stuck on its head
  • Project to connect 3 Pittsburgh neighborhoods getting underway
  • VIDEO: Downed wires cause major delays on Pennsylvania Turnpike near Monroeville ago
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read