Pittsburgh police looking for missing 12-year-old boy

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old boy.

Taeshawn Battles was last seen on March 13 after he didn’t return home from school at Westinghouse.

Taeshawn is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. He has brown eyes, black, short twists and a head wrap that he is likely wearing, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

