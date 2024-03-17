Pittsburgh Police looking for missing 13-year-old boy

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen boy.

Komanuel Carmichael, 13, was last seen at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 105 pounds.

Carmichael has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing a blue Nike shirt, blue pants with a yellow stripe and blue high-top Air Force shoes.

The boy spends time in Elliott, Sheraden, East Liberty, McKees Rocks and sometimes New Castle.

Anyone who has information on Carmichael’s location is asked to call 412-322-7141 or 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

