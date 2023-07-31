Pittsburgh Police looking for missing 56-year-old woman

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are looking for a missing 56-year-old woman.

Mary Jane Putnam, 56, was last seen on July 19 or July 20 on Fort Pitt Blvd. between Smithfield Street and Wood Street.

Police say Putnam got into a vehicle with an unknown man.

She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt, light blue jeans and white shoes. She was also wearing a blue backpack.

Putnam is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. She has blond/white/silver hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Putnam’s location is asked to call 412-323-7141 or to dial 911.

