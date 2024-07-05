Pittsburgh police looking for missing, endangered senior citizen

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing and endangered senior citizen.

Bessie Ruth Thompson, 74, was last seen at 5708 Butler Street between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on July 5.

Thompson, who goes by “Ruth,” is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 160 pounds. She has brown eyes and her hair is in a short gray afro. She also has moles on her face and some teeth missing.

Thompson was last seen wearing a black silk bouse with flowers on it, black pants and black/white shoes. She is not carrying a purse and does not have a cell phone.

Police said Thompson has dementia and just moved to Pittsburgh from Chicago, so she does not know her way around the city.

Anyone with information on Thompson’s whereabouts is asked to call (412) 323-7141 or 911.

