Pittsburgh police looking for missing, endangered woman

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing and endangered woman.

Latasha Jefferson was last seen in the Oakland area at around 12 p.m. on Aug. 28.

Jefferson is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 170 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Police said Jefferson is considered endangered due to an existing medical condition.

Anyone with information on Jefferson’s whereabouts is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

