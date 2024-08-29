Local

Pittsburgh police looking for missing, endangered woman

By WPXI.com News Staff

Latasha Jefferson - WPXI Latasha Jefferson - WPXI

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing and endangered woman.

Latasha Jefferson was last seen in the Oakland area at around 12 p.m. on Aug. 28.

Jefferson is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 170 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Police said Jefferson is considered endangered due to an existing medical condition.

Anyone with information on Jefferson’s whereabouts is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man vandalized Robinson businesses, then set truck on fire, ran from officers with knife, police say
  • Local school implements 4-day school week
  • Pittsburgh man advances to semifinals of America’s Got Talent
  • VIDEO: Arson investigation underway after multiple police cars set on fire in McKeesport
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read