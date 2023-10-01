Pittsburgh Police looking for missing man

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.
Matthew Deer, 25, was last seen in Beechview Friday morning.
Deer is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He has medium-length dreads.
Police say Deer could be wearing a black or orange hoodie with dark-colored sweatpants. He has a tattoo/ring on his left finger.
He often spends time in the Beechview and Downtown areas of Pittsburgh.
Anyone with information on Deer’s whereabouts is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.
