Pittsburgh police looking for missing teen

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen.

Isaac Lapp, 17, is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. He has black hair and blue eyes. Lapp has been missing since Monday from the Troy Hill area and may be in the North Side or Crafton Heights areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

