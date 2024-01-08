Pittsburgh police officer punched while serving warrant

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh police officer was punched early Monday morning, according to public safety officials.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says the officer was trying to serve a warrant on Fairywood Street around 4 a.m. when they were punched in the face.

Medics evaluated the officer at the scene. The warrant suspect was taken into custody and taken to a hospital.

