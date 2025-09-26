Pittsburgh Police officers attend funeral for officers killed in York County, participate in escort

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Members of the Pittsburgh Police Bureau went to York County on Thursday for the funerals of Detective Sgt. Cody Becker, Detective Mark Baker and Detective Isaiah Emenheiser.

The three officers were shot and killed in the line of duty on Sept. 17.

“The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is keeping the detectives, their families, the two other officers who were wounded, and the entire Northern York County Regional Police Department in our thoughts and prayers during this time,” the bureau said in a post on Facebook.

Motorcycle units from Pittsburgh participated in the escort and Honor Guard members helped plan the ceremony.

