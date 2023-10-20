Local

Pittsburgh police to participate in event to feed people in need on Thanksgiving

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Pittsburgh police to participate in event to feed people in need on Thanksgiving

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are participating in the annual “Get Stuffed With Love” event.

The event provides fresh, hot meals to people in need on Thanksgiving Day in the City of Pittsburgh.

If you or anyone you know is in need of a meal this Thanksgiving, you can request a meal by contacting the community resource officer in your zone.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man found shot and killed in car in Penn Hills
  • Fatal shooting in Rostraver shopping plaza was allegedly murder-for-hire
  • Some customers frustrated over City of Pittsburgh plastic bag ban
  • VIDEO: New video shows man being brutally attacked during concert at Star Lake
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read