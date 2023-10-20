Pittsburgh police to participate in event to feed people in need on Thanksgiving

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are participating in the annual “Get Stuffed With Love” event.

The event provides fresh, hot meals to people in need on Thanksgiving Day in the City of Pittsburgh.

If you or anyone you know is in need of a meal this Thanksgiving, you can request a meal by contacting the community resource officer in your zone.

