Pittsburgh police partner with Children’s Hospital to bring in dozens of pinball machines

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police Zone 2 partnered with UPMC Children’s Hospital to bring dozens of pinball machines and movies to patients. Every officer in the zone participated in the event to play games and meet with the children.

The hospital visit allowed officers and patients to interact through shared activities. The event featured a variety of games and entertainment options provided for the children currently receiving care.

One of the participants was Blake Stover, a patient from Elizabeth. The event coincided with a major milestone in his medical care. Stover was completing his final scheduled treatment at the hospital.

“It was my last day of radiation, so it was really good,” Stover said. “And when I heard they were bringing the pinball machines, I was pretty excited. It was a pretty happy day for me.”

The resource officer for Zone 2 said he hopes to bring more events like the pinball day to the hospital in the future.

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