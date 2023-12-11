Pittsburgh police recover 8 illegal guns over past 4 days

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police recovered a total of eight illegal guns over the past four days between Dec. 7 and Dec. 10.

On Sunday, officers responded to a nine-round ShotSpotter alert near the lower baseball field at Herschel Playground in Pittsburgh’s Elliot neighborhood. Witnesses on the scene told police that two people in back hoodies got into a grey car around the time the shots were fired.

Officers heard an additional two shots fired while on scene and found a car with three juveniles inside.

Police obtained a search warrant for the car and recovered two guns. The juveniles were then released to the custody of their parents.

No one was injured in that incident.

In Zone 5, there were three separate traffic stops and an investigation into suspicious activity resulted in six guns being recovered. Police said one of the firearms was stolen and the others were in the possession of several people who did not have licenses to carry or had invalid licenses.

The recovery of these guns resulted in four adults arrested and requests for arrest warrants for two more adults.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group