Pittsburgh Police release final numbers from 2026 Winter Clothing Drive

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police have released their final numbers from their 2026 Winter Clothing Drive.

Police launched the initiative in January after Officer Sarah Pratt reported a significant need for quality clothing in Pittsburgh.

Donations were collected at nine drop-off locations from Jan. 23 to Feb. 28.

The final donation totals reported included:

3,533 socks

1,021 shirts

345 pairs of pants

187 coats

199 donations of underwear

126 scarves

112 hats

101 gloves

98 bras

65 donations of pajamas

41 dresses

"Thank you to our city and county residents for their incredible donations, along with all of the officers who volunteered to count, sort and deliver every item. We are deeply grateful to Home Depot and U-Haul for donating supplies, and to Bombas for their generous contribution of new socks," the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police said on Tuesday.

The donations will benefit “resolve Crisis Services,” a free program that is available to all Allegheny County residents 24-hours a day, every day of the year.

The bureau is planning a second drive for later this year.

