Pittsburgh police searching for 72-year-old woman in need of medical attention

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police detectives are asking for help locating a woman they say needs medical attention.

Detectives are trying to find Deniece Stanton-El, 72, who was last seen on Monday at her home on the 4400 block of Centre Avenue.

Stanton-El stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see her, police say you should call 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group