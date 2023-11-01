Pittsburgh police searching for at-risk 17-year-old girl

PITTSBURGH — Detectives with the Pittsburgh Police Special Victims Unit are asking for help finding a missing and at-risk 17-year-old girl.

Twyla Hamilton was last seen on Oct. 29, on Fleury Street in Homewood. Police say she could be in Lincoln-Lemington, Homewood, McKees Rocks or at the Greyhound Station downtown.

She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds, with brown eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

