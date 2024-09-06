Pittsburgh police searching for gunman after robbery in Mount Oliver

PITTSBURGH — Police are actively looking for a gunman after a robbery in Mount Oliver last month.

A warrant was just put out for Edward Brown’s arrest after police say he jumped into the passenger side of a man’s car.

Then, according to investigators, Brown pulled out a gun, pointed it at the driver and told him, “Give me everything you have in five seconds.”

Then he started counting down.

While they were in the car, police say Edward fired the gun, and the bullet went right past the victim’s face, and through the driver’s side window.

As part of their investigation, detectives checked surveillance cameras in the area, including at the library, but it wasn’t until they got Edwards’ fingerprints off the victim’s car — that they were able to identify him.

Brown still is on the run.

