Pittsburgh police find missing 11-year-old boy

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Keshawn has been found safe.

Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who is considered to be at risk.

Keshawn Jones, 11, is 5 feet tall and weighs 135 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen leaving his home in the 1000 block of Herron Avenue after school on Thursday, wearing a red hoodie and sweatpants and black shoes.

Keshawn is known to spend time in the parks around Polish Hill and the Strip District.

He is considered at risk due to his age and Thursday’s severe weather, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

©2024 Cox Media Group