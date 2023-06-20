Pittsburgh Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old boy.
Ronnell Miller Jr. was last seen on Brighton Road and Marshall Avenue when he was dropped off at around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. He was reported missing after he did not return to his home in Turtle Creek by 9 p.m. as he had planned.
Miller has not been heard from since and does not have a cell phone.
The boy is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Miller was last seen wearing a green zip hoodie, blue jeans and black orange and green Puma shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7800.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2023 Cox Media Group