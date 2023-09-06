Local

Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

By WPXI.com News Staff

Daeshawn Christian

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

According to police, Daeshawn Christian was last seen at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, near the California Avenue Post Office on Kirkbride Street.

Christian is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Christian was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black and red sweats, black Air Force 1s, and carrying a brown checkered backpack.

He is known to spend time in the Brighton Heights area and on the North Side.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.

