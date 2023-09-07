Pittsburgh police searching for missing 14-year-old

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy.

Gerald Muyango was last seen in the Hill District area at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

He is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 140 pounds, and has dark eyes and hair, with his hair cut much shorter than pictured. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, dark gray sweatpants, and white Nike sneakers.

He is known to frequent the Hill District and Shadyside neighborhoods, and may also travel to Braddock.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.

