Local

Pittsburgh police searching for missing 14-year-old

By WPXI.com News Staff

Gerald Muyango Gerald Muyango

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy.

Gerald Muyango was last seen in the Hill District area at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

He is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 140 pounds, and has dark eyes and hair, with his hair cut much shorter than pictured. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, dark gray sweatpants, and white Nike sneakers.

He is known to frequent the Hill District and Shadyside neighborhoods, and may also travel to Braddock.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man loses life savings in elaborate scam, FBI says many in western Pennsylvania have fallen victim
  • Bruce Springsteen postpones concerts in Pittsburgh due to medical issues
  • Surveillance video captures brutal beating on Pittsburgh’s South Side
  • VIDEO: Man who drowned at local hotel saved 4 lives through organ donation
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Thursday

    Most Read