Missing 75-year-old woman found safe, Pittsburgh Police say

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: She has been found safe.
Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing and at-risk 75-year-old woman who has dementia.
Kathleen Sacco was last seen at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday when police say she wandered away from her family near the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Edmond Street.
Sacco is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes.
Police say Sacco was last wearing white capri pants, a pink top, white shoes and was carrying a brown purse.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group