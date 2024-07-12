Missing 75-year-old woman found safe, Pittsburgh Police say

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: She has been found safe.

Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing and at-risk 75-year-old woman who has dementia.

Kathleen Sacco was last seen at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday when police say she wandered away from her family near the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Edmond Street.

Sacco is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

Police say Sacco was last wearing white capri pants, a pink top, white shoes and was carrying a brown purse.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

