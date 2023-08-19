Pittsburgh police searching for missing man with autism

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing man who has autism.

According to police, Paul James Ayala, 23, was last seen in the 5400 block of Keefe Street.

Ayala is non-verbal. He is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Police said Ayala is known to spend time in McBride Park and surrounding areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

