Pittsburgh police searching for missing 22-year-old man

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing man.

Quasim Rooks, 22, was last seen near Penn and North Braddock Avenues early Thursday morning, between midnight and 1 a.m.

Rooks is 5 feet, 9 inches and weighs 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black pants with the letter O and an army green shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group