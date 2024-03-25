Pittsburgh police locate South Oakland man with medical conditions

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: He has been found safe.

Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing South Oakland man with medical conditions.

Donald Champion, 61, is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has black hair and black eyes.

Police said Champion walks by dragging one leg and he lost the use of his left hand and arm.

Champion left his residence along Niagara Street at 8 p.m. Sunday. His family hasn’t been able to reach him.

Police said Champion spends time in the South Side Flats, Giant Eagle and Schenley Park.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 412-323-7141.

