Pittsburgh police searching for missing teenager

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager.

Tre’Shawn Fuller, 13, was last seen when he left his house on March 6.

Tre’Shawn is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Police said Tre’Shawn was last seen wearing a black coat, green pants and black shoes.

If you have any information on Tre’Shawn’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call 412-323-7147 or 911.

