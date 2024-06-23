Pittsburgh police vehicle involved in crash overnight; officer treated for head injury

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Police vehicle was involved in a crash Downtown overnight.

A police spokesperson tells us the crash happened at Grant Street and Seventh Avenue. The officers were driving back from taking someone to the Allegheny County Jail when they were t-boned while passing through the intersection.

A photo shared with Channel 11 shows the police vehicle with significant damage on the driver’s side and a deployed airbag.

One of the officers was treated for a head injury. No one else was hurt in the crash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group