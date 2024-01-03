Pittsburgh police warning the public about free storage scam

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are warning people about a free storage scam.

Police said a post was shared on Craigslist over the holidays advertising free boat and trailer storage at South Side Riverfront Park.

Police say it is a fake ad.

There are several signs in this area saying that’s not allowed or else you’ll get towed.

The post also provided two phone numbers to call about the free storage.

Turns out, those numbers belong to city council president Theresa Kail-Smith and councilman Bruce Kraus.

“I’ve received several text messages and some phone calls regarding storage and people responding to an ad,” Kail-Smith said.

Kail-Smith said she’s been getting bombarded with texts and calls about this since Christmas. She said it was odd and called the police.

“I called the commander and he sent it over to the detectives and looking for the source of where it came from and get the advertisement taken down,” said Kail-Smith.

Pittsburgh police said they are looking into this and are working with the website to try to get the fake ad taken down but for now, it’s been flagged.

