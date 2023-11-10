Pittsburgh prepares for busy weekend, road closures downtown

PITTSBURGH — On Friday morning, Pittsburgh’s Department of Public Works had dozens of wooden barriers on the side the road, ready to go, with ‘No Parking’ signs already in place. All of it was in preparation for several street closures Saturday and Sunday.

One of the longest-running parades of its kind in the nation, the city’s Veterans Day Parade, will kick off at 10:30 Saturday morning, featuring military veterans from all eras, first responders, and dozens of other groups. At 9 a.m., city officials will be shutting down a large stretch of Liberty Avenue between 11th and 26th streets. They’ll remain closed for the duration of the parade.

The weekend also includes the start of one of downtown’s oldest traditions. Crews will be installing the city’s 108th Christmas tree outside the city-county building. Grant Street will be shut down on Saturday between 3rd and 5th avenues from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., with one lane set be closed for several hours on Sunday, as the tree is decorated.

Rolling traffic delays can be expected in Allegheny County as well. During the delivery of the tree, drivers can expect temporary delays and rolling traffic closures beginning at 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. along Freeport Road in Springdale to the Hulton Bridge, along Allegheny Avenue in Oakmont along Allegheny River Boulevard through Verona and Penn Hills then again along Washington Blvd. to the 5th Ave entrance to the Busway in the City of Pittsburgh.

TRAFFIC: Veterans Day Parade & Christmas Tree installation

People who live in the city told us they’ve learned to anticipate traffic and that it comes with the territory of living downtown.

“Especially in a city like Pittsburgh, where there’s so much going on…there’s always some kind of road being closed and you’re not able to get where you’re going,” said Addison Diehl.

“I mean, the road closures, it’s something to deal with — but at the end of the day, it’s well worth it,” said Nathaeniel Bell.

Also happening on Sunday: the Pittsburgh Steelers play at home at Acrisure Stadium. Kick-off is at 1 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group