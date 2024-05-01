Pittsburgh Pride organizers weren’t denied access to Point State Park, DCNR says

PITTSBURGH — The agency that approves permits for events at Point State Park refutes a claim from Pittsburgh Pride 2024 organizers that they were denied access to the park.

Pittsburgh Pride organizers announced a new venue for the event on Tuesday, saying they were denied use of Point State Park, where the event has traditionally been held.

But a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the agency that manages the park, tells Channel 11 that organizers for Pittsburgh Pride weren’t denied access to the park. Their statement reads:

DCNR has not denied access to Point State Park to Pittsburgh Pride. The Department attempted to work with the organizers of Pittsburgh Pride to help them apply for the proper permitting, but at this time, Pittsburgh Pride has not submitted a completed application. The Department has made multiple attempts to contact event organizers, but they have not been responsive.

There are guidelines in place at Point State Park for all events to ensure visitors attending them are safe and to help the park manage large events. DCNR applies these guidelines in the same way to all organizers. DCNR is supportive of the Pride event being held at Point State Park. If the organizers are interested in using the park in the future, we hope to work with them well in advance to make that happen. DCNR is committed to making the lands that we manage safe and welcoming to all Pennsylvanians.

