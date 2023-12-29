Pittsburgh Public Safety preparing for First Night 2024 celebration

PITTSBURGH — Following months of planning, the Department of Public Safety is ready to celebrate Highmark First Night 2024 in the city with a full complement of first responders to keep everyone safe.

On Friday, Public Safety officials confirmed Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, Pittsburgh Fire, EMS, Emergency Management and Homeland Security, and Public Safety Crossing Guard will all be onsite throughout the evening, but officials say they will also need the public to help.

“Please if you see something say something there will be officers on duty at every intersection throughout Downtown to coordinate and take questions concerns anything that you feel may be vital information,” said Tekeena White, the Assistant. Director of Public Safety Operations and Policy.

Along with additional officers the Department of Public Works will be erecting close to 60 barricades to encourage the safe flow of traffic.

Officials estimate that crowd sizes will range between 20,000 and 25,000 people visiting the Downtown area throughout the day.

“The annual First Night event is an opportunity to experience and take advantage of Pittsburgh’s vibrant Downtown core, with multiple venues and activities for everyone to enjoy. As the Department of Public Safety, we are committed to ensuring residents and visitors can celebrate this annual, family-friendly tradition in a secure environment,” said Public Safety Director, Lee Schmidt.

Event partners the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust said they’ve worked tirelessly to ensure that there are activities for all ages.

“There are acrobats, there’s music, there’s dance, there’s magic, there’s jazz, there’s public art that lights on fire there’s hands-on activities, there’s food trucks,” said Sarah Aziz, the Director of Programming for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

While there are designated kid activities officials are encouraging parental supervision for all children under the age of 18.

“No Parking” signs will be placed 48 hours in advance of the events, which get underway at 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 31, with the Dollar Bank Children’s Fireworks starting between 6:05 and 6:10 p.m., culminating with the midnight fireworks from the Highmark Main Stage at Penn and Stanwix.

Towing of vehicles will begin on Sunday morning.

“For parking purposes please be cognizant of the no parking signs will be posted on Fort Duquesne, Liberty, and Penn Avenue,” White said.

“Pittsburgh Police encourage everyone to have fun and celebrate responsibly. Our officers will be highly visible throughout the evening and available to assist when needed. Please do not hesitate to ask for help or report any suspicious or criminal activity,” said Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto.

The weather is expected to be seasonal with temperatures forecast in the low to mid-30s with a chance of precipitation.

Pittsburgh Police and their law enforcement partners will be actively watching for impaired drivers and encourage everyone to plan a safe ride home either from a designated driver, hiring a ride-share service such as Uber or Lyft, or taking advantage of public transit.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit buses and rail service will operate on holiday schedules on January 1, 2024, and on Sunday schedules with detours Downtown on December 31.

“It’s just a really nice way to end 2023 bring in 2024 and start the New Year out right,” Aziz concluded.

For more details visit https://firstnightpgh.trustarts.org/.

