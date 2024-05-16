Pittsburgh Public Schools board members to vote on repurposing elementary school in Carrick

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools board members are voting on changing a Carrick elementary school into a Pre-K Learning Center.

District leaders are proposing turning Roosevelt Elementary into an all Pre-K program, and sending the kindergarten through second grade students to the Intermediate school.

Pre-K students at neighboring Concord elementary school would also be moved to the new school.

Gene Walker, President of the School Board, tells Channel 11 this move will solve two problems at once. K-5 was operating in two separate buildings, with student enrollment that didn’t support it. But they do need more space for the Pre-K students to learn and grow.

Walker says the vote is set for next Wednesday and is expected to pass.

“It’s not a bad proposal. Just got to make sure they got the staffing in place and so forth and make sure the kids get the correct education they need with the consolidation going on,” said school parent, Ronald Robinson.

“I like the younger kids together. I know they get mixed in with after-school programs with older kids and they come home with information sometimes...,” said Elizabeth Bjerke, grandmother to a first grader at Roosevelt.

“We know a good start is key to getting kids prepared for what’s ahead of them in their educational journey,” said school spokesperson, Ebony Pugh.

