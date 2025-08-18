Pittsburgh Public Schools holds back-to-school event at Acrisure Stadium

Students still have a week before they return to the Pittsburgh Public School District, and some students are kicking it off in style.

On Monday, parents could either drive by to pick up supplies outside of Acrisure Stadium. Or they could go inside the stadium with their kids to experience even more, maybe even for the very first time.

“We’re making sure you get everything. Your stuffed bookbag. Your toiletries. Your books. Your writing utensils. Your food. So really today is the kickoff for the school year,” said Mercedes Williams, the director of communications for the district.

Pittsburgh Public students start school on Aug. 25, but on Monday, they started getting ready for the 2025-2026 school year.

“When they’re ready. When they’re prepared, they’re set up for success and that’s what we want in the Pittsburgh Public Schools," Superintendent Dr. Wayne Walters said.

This was the district’s 13th Annual Back-to-School event. Besides getting school supplies and backpacks, students also got haircuts and even manicures.

“We believe that every backpack that’s handed out today carries more than just supplies. It carries a hope and an encouragement and a belief that our students will achieve and do great things this year,” Bob Zupanek said, the president of PT Services Group.

The Heyward House also donated hygiene kits. The Pirates and Penguins participated as well.

“We’re so excited to be here to make sure that the kids are not only able to receive the resources they need, but we also believe when you look good, you feel good,” said Blayre Holmes Davis, with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The district had a little over 3,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to hand out. Students also got to meet their principals and teachers.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group