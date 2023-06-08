Local

Pittsburgh Public Schools to host 2 hiring events ahead of next school year

By WPXI.com News Staff

Changes to Pittsburgh Public Schools 2023-24 calendar will not move forward

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools will hold two hiring events to secure staffing for the 2023-24 school year.

The events will be held in the Administration Building’s courtyard on Saturday, June 10 for paraprofessionals in special education and early childhood and Thursday, June 22 for security, food services, custodial, nurses and clerical positions.

Both events will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interested applicants should pre-register and arrive with their resume for on-the-spot interviews.

Anyone looking for a job can register for the events here.

