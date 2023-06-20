Pittsburgh Public Schools receives $2 million in state funding for anti-violence program

PITTSBURGH — The state has designated about $2 million to help Pittsburgh Public Schools set young people on a better path.

It started as a pilot program called “Safe Passages” at Perry Traditional Academy, where attendance roughly doubled since the start of the program.

It started as a pilot program called "Safe Passages" at Perry Traditional Academy, where attendance roughly doubled since the start of the program.

There was also a reduction in fights, Channel 11′s news partner the Trib reports.

City council will vote at its meeting Wednesday. If approved — the goal is to launch the program at the start of the next school year.

