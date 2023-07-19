Pittsburgh Public Schools seeking feedback from parents through survey

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools is offering parents and guardians throughout the community to provide feedback to enhance student experience through a survey.

According to Pittsburgh Public Schools, the PPS Parent Survey is aimed to let families offer their feedback about their students’ experiences through the previous school year.

“We value the input of parents and guardians, as they play a crucial role in the achievement of our students.” said PPS Superintendent Wayne Walters, EdD. “The information gathered from the survey will inform the District’s work to improve student outcomes and experiences.”

PPS said the survey covers a variety of topics, including academic support, resources, communication and engagement with teachers and staff, school safety and security measures, technology access, special education services and support, health and wellness initiatives and more.

The survey will be underway until July 31.

Families can visit pghschools.org/parentsurvey to access more information and complete the survey. The survey responses will remain confidential, ensuring the privacy of all participants.

