Pittsburgh Public Schools superintendent named honoree of ‘Plant A Seed Experience’

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Wayne Walters was named the inaugural honoree of the “Plant A Seed Experience.”

The experience supports the work of Plant A Seed Children’s Partnership, which helps youth with life skills.

The partnership’s goal is to guide youth to better conflict resolution and decision-making.

An event was held Thursday to educate attendees about what happens when a child recognizes their value.

Channel 11 Evening News Anchor Lisa Sylvester was the mistress of ceremonies.

