Pittsburgh Public Theater to move production shop to larger Bloomfield space, expanding capabilities

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Theater is poised to move its production shop into a flex office-and-warehouse building next to the Bloomfield Bridge.

It’s a move the more than 50-year-old theater nonprofit is planning to make later this year, opting for a larger building that’s closer to the O’Reilly Theater in which it stages its productions in the Cultural District downtown and backfilling the former headquarters space of Arch Masonry, a contractor active in preservation work of churches in the city’s East End.

Pittsburgh Public Theater Director of Production Monica Bowin called her nonprofit institution’s new lease at 500 Dargan Street “more than just a change of address” in a prepared statement, but a “strategic investment in the future of our organization - including the Public’s artisans and staff - and in the creative pulse of the city.”

She called Bloomfield “a dynamic neighborhood with deep artistic roots” and added “we’re excited to be part of its ongoing story.”

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group