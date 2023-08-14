Pittsburgh Public Works looking for annual holiday tree for City-County Building

PITTSBURGH — It’s nearly the most wonderful time of the year, which means Pittsburgh’s Department of Public Works is on the hunt for the holiday season’s annual tree.

This will be the 108th year for the tree to be at the City-County Building in Downtown Pittsburgh.

In mid-November, the tree will be moved to its new location ahead of Light Up Night which takes place on Saturday, Nov. 18.

“August means the start of holiday planning for the Forestry Division,” says Lisa Ceoffe, City Forester with the Department of Public Works. “We are beginning our search for the perfect tree for the City-County Building this year and are already excited to celebrate the holiday season with Pittsburgh.”

The tree will serve as Pittsburgh’s official Christmas tree through the New Year. The production of a Christmas tree at the City-County Building remains one of Downtown’s oldest traditions. The first tree was erected on the construction site of the City-County Building in 1914.

Last year’s tree was a 40-foot blue spruce donated by Guardian Angels Catholic Parish of Natrona Heights, Springdale Campus.

