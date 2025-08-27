Pittsburgh Regional Transit adjusts service for Labor Day

PITTSBURGH — Monday is Labor Day, and in observance, Pittsburgh Regional Transit is adjusting its service.

PRT officials say bus and light rail service will operate on Sunday schedules on Monday.

Customer service representatives will be available by phone from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and through live chat from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

PRT’s Downtown Service Center and administrative offices will be closed.

If you have any questions, you can contact customer service by phone at (412) 442-2000, on X at @PghTransitCare or through live chat at www.RidePRT.org.

