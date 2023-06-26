Pittsburgh Regional Transit approves $535 million budget, not expecting ‘major service reductions’

PITTSBURGH — The board of the region’s largest transportation authority approved an operating budget of $535.4 million on Friday for its upcoming fiscal year, which is a 1.8% increase from the prior year’s budget.

To balance its budget, Pittsburgh Regional Transit said it will use over $69 million in federal pandemic stimulus funds established for public transportation agencies. PRT said this funding is needed due to reduced passenger revenues as ridership remains 40% below prepandemic levels.

Additionally, PRT said it does not expect “major service reductions, layoffs or fare hikes” during this coming fiscal year, which runs from July 1 through June 30, 2024.

