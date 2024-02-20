Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus crashes on North Shore overnight

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus was involved in a crash overnight on the North Shore.

Officials tell Channel 11 that no one was hurt in the crash, which happened around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday at 100 Sandusky Street, near The Andy Warhol Museum.

Channel 11′s Jennifer Tomazic has more details and video from the scene live from the Breaking News Desk -- NOW on 11 Morning News.

A Channel 11 photographer captured video of first responders on the scene, where the front end of a car appeared to have extensive damage. A panel on the side of the PRT bus appeared to have been damaged.

PRT bus crash A Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus was involved in an overnight crash on the North Shore.

No word yet on if any passengers were on the bus or the cause of the crash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group