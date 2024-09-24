Pittsburgh Regional Transit to make service adjustments next month. Here’s what riders should know

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit is making some service adjustments in October.

The adjustments include additional trips and new Downtown Pittsburgh routing on some routes, starting on Oct. 20.

Trips will be added to the 54-North Side-Oakland-South Side, 71A-Negley, 71C-Point Breeze, 75-Ellsworth and P78-Oakmont Flyer.

The additional trips are expected to improve service and address crowding issues, PRT said.

The 7-Spring Garden, 19L-Emsworth Limited, P12-Holiday Park Flyer, P16-Penn Hills Flyer and P67-Monroeville Flyer will all have new routing in Downtown Pittsburgh to streamline operations and improve connections for riders.

Additionally, the G2 West Busway will be extended to Penn Station on the East Busway due to a detour and the 29-Robinson will end at CCAC West now that Pittsburgh Technical College has closed.

The “Subway Local,” a temporary rail route, will operate between Allegheny Station and South Hills Junction for upcoming rail projects.

